Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 18th (AFN, AIZ, ATD, BIG, BJRI, BNED, BSM, CCO, F, FBK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 18th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$65.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

