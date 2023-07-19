Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 18th (AFN, AIZ, ATD, BIG, BJRI, BNED, BSM, CCO, F, FBK)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 18th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$70.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$65.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

