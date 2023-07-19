Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 31.33%.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.97. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.45.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.