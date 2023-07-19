Stifel Firstegy Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.35. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$11.54.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.60 million.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

