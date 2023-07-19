Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. 1,622,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,187. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

