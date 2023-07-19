Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Update

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of CXM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 389,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -145.29, a PEG ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $503,615.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 510,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 510,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,017,680.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661,486 shares of company stock worth $23,808,890 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
