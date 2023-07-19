SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.01

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $233.01 and last traded at $231.73, with a volume of 25747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

