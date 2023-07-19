SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 1.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $256,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 567,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,879. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

