SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,368. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.