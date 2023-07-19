SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. 491,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,368. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

