SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

