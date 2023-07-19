Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,404,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,441,869. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.