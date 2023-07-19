Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 669,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

