SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.24

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $292.94 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.42 or 1.00002957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002245 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

