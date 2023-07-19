Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 955.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,380 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Silicon Laboratories worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $8,201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. 39,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,782. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.