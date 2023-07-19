Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

