Short Interest in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Decreases By 27.5%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

PetMed Express Price Performance

PetMed Express stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 306,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.93 million, a P/E ratio of 689.84 and a beta of 0.62. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 6,003.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth about $4,994,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 236,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3,082.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 187,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1,323.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

