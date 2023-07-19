Short Interest in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Drops By 15.5%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at $27,190,746.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,190,746.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock worth $1,065,611 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Lending Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Open Lending has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

