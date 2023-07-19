Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Expands By 34.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,883,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 848.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $65.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

