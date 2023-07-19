Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Decreases By 26.7%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Bank by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 240,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

