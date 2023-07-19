Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Rises By 33.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NANX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Nanophase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

