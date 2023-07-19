Short Interest in Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Expands By 23.9%

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,353,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,795.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust on 27 April 2011 and was renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

