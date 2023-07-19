Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Declines By 32.0%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,404. The company has a market capitalization of $396.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.57. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.