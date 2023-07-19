Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Declines By 35.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

