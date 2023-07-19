Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Declines By 35.9%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.