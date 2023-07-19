Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Rises By 33.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 3,636,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,531. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after buying an additional 2,974,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,057,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,353,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $10,378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

