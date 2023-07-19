Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Expands By 75.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,176. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,171,000 after buying an additional 1,212,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,597,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 178,822 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

