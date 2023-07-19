Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Grows By 36.5%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance
Shares of FOA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 52,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.85.
Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 40.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies
About Finance Of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finance Of America Companies
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.