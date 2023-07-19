Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Grows By 36.5%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FOA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 52,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 40.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

