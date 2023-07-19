Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Decreases By 40.7%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $38.73 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

