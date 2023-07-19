Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Decreases By 40.7%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $38.73 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Etn. Fr. Colruyt
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.