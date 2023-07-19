Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Grows By 33.3%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Esker Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $145.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. Esker has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $147.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Esker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Esker

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

