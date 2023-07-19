Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Grows By 39.2%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DXF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 889,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,544. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

