Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Declines By 30.9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,407,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.32.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
