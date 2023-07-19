Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Declines By 30.9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,407,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.32.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

