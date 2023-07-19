Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Increases By 33.3%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTOG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 38,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,687. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

