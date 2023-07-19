Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Rises By 37.5%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,450,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 1,427,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

