Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 875 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 4,695,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,716,271. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

