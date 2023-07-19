Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,062 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 243,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

