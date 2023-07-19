Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.34. 810,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $342.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

