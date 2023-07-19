Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.42. 3,244,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 955,748 shares of company stock valued at $202,303,032 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

