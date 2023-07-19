Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 952,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.