Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. 182,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,821. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

