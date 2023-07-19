ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544 in the last ninety days. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.