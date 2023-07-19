Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 598,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

