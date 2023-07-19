Scout24 (ETR:G24) Shares Up 0.7%

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €58.42 ($65.64) and last traded at €58.40 ($65.62). Approximately 67,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.00 ($65.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G24 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($72.25) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.90 ($65.06) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scout24 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.93.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

Further Reading

