Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 223,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,640. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

