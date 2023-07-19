SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 30,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

