Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Short Interest Up 35.2% in June

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Rumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 887,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,789. Rumble has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 48.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

