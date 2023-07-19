Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Short Interest Up 35.2% in June

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Rumble Stock Performance
NASDAQ RUM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 887,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,789. Rumble has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.
Institutional Trading of Rumble
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 48.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.