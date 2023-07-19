RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.51. 385,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day moving average is $398.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

