RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 761,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

