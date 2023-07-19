RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,498 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,498 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,792. The company has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.