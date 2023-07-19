RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 204,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 30,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

