RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 1-Year High at $381.56

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $381.56 and last traded at $379.19, with a volume of 209284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.24.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of RH by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

