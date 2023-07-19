Reviewing ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ANGLE and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGLE N/A N/A N/A SeqLL N/A -95.22% -53.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANGLE and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ANGLE currently has a consensus price target of C$120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,119.18%. Given ANGLE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANGLE is more favorable than SeqLL.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANGLE and SeqLL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -3.07 SeqLL $80,000.00 72.75 -$4.09 million ($0.39) -1.07

ANGLE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeqLL. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeqLL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SeqLL beats ANGLE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

